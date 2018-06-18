Chris Pratt Looks Smitten With Katherine Schwarzenegger!!

6/18/2018 2:00 PM PDT

Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Look Smitten on Picnic Date

Chris Pratt is apparently a hopeless romantic, who really knows how to make a girl laugh -- just ask Katherine Schwarzenegger!!

Chris was spotted on a picnic date Sunday with Arnold and Maria's 28-year-old daughter. The duo's outing went down up in Santa Barbara, and Chris was a total gentleman -- picking up Katherine at her place and driving her up the coast.

We've seen Chris get flirty before, but this is the first time we've seen him on a full-fledged date since he filed for divorce from Anna Faris back in December.

While Katherine clearly has a Hollywood pedigree, she's not IN the biz. She's an interior designer and lifestyle blogger.

Whatever their conversation was during the date ... they both look impressed and happy.