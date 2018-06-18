Meek Mill New Face-Off with Judge for Freedom Supporters Rally at Court

Meek Mill Attends Rally Before New Face-Off with Judge

Meek Mill marched into court Monday, ready to continue fighting for a new trial -- which could mean he goes free -- but that's IF his legal team can change Judge Genece Brinkley's mind.

Before he went into court for the hearing, Meek addressed a crowd of supporters rallying outside the Pennsylvania courthouse. The rapper thanked them for sticking with him, and allowing him to spend Father's Day with his son, and vowed to continue fighting for wrongly convicted inmates.

Of course, he's got his own battle to fight right now. Judge Brinkley's expected to hear evidence before deciding if Meek should get a new trial -- due to his arresting officer being at the center of a police corruption scandal.

Up to this point, she's dug in her heels and refused ... but we'll see if the state Supreme Court's decision to release Meek on bail affects her ruling this time around.

Meek's expected to hold a news conference right after the hearing ... and we'll be live streaming.