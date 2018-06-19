Blac Chyna Splits With Boyfriend YBN Almighty Jay

Blac Chyna and Boyfriend YBN Almighty Jay Split

Blac Chyna and her significantly younger boyfriend, YBN Almighty Jay, are no more ... at least according to YBN.

The 18-year-old just announced he and 30-year-old Chyna are no longer together after several months of dating. YBN doesn't get into specifics, but it's been a couple weeks since we've seen the two hanging out.

As we reported -- the two started officially dating back in March -- and enjoyed some pretty PG date nights ... including one at the bowling alley.

YBN was also with Chyna when she went nuts at Six Flags just outside of L.A. -- swinging her daughter Dream's stroller at a woman who allegedly started beef.

YBN was seemingly Chyna's longest, most serious relationship since her split with Rob Kardashian.