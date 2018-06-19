Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson Nothing to See Here ... Except This Giant Rock on Her Hand!!

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Flaunt Her Engagement Ring

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande are battling over who's better at showing off -- Pete proudly parading around his smoking hot fiancée, or Ariana flaunting her massive engagement ring.

Pete and Ariana were arm-in-arm Monday in NYC -- shopping for furniture, btw -- and she made sure to keep her hand at the perfect tilt for photogs. Pretty obvious, she's thrilled with Pete's choice of ring.

TMZ broke the story ... Pete dropped $93k for the 3.03 carat diamond. As they say ... if ya got it, flaunt it -- especially when ya got 3 carats of it!

As for the furniture shopping? Ariana made it seem like they've already moved in together. We'd say that's awfully quick, but remember ... quick is how these 2 operate.