Stormy Daniels Thanks for the PR, Trump ... I'm Pushing High-Priced Panties!!!

Stormy Daniels Launching Lingerie Line

EXCLUSIVE

Stormy Daniels is famous for taking off her underwear -- on camera and with Donald Trump, allegedly -- but now she's using her Trump-fueled fame to get women INTO lingerie ... for a price.

Stormy's launching her own line of intimates with designer Helen Hoey. They'll be sold at PULCHRA in Beverly Hills, which should already give you a hint they'll be high-end. We're told pieces in the collection will cost over $100 a pop.

The line is being described as "edgy and sophisticated with vintage aesthetics." Not sure what all that means, but seems like a lot of words for items that won't be on for very long.

Stormy will slip into the goods, first -- she's set to model in the lingerie campaign.