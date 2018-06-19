XXXTentacion's Alleged Abuse Victim Not 'Relieved or Happy'

XXXTentacion Alleged Abuse Victim Says His Murder Has 'Broken' Me

The woman XXXTentacion allegedly abused while she was pregnant with his child is NOT celebrating his death ... and, instead, says she's devastated.

Geneva Ayala is upset about some of the Internet reaction to her ex-boyfriend's murder ... particularly people who assume she'd dance on XXX's grave. She said, "i didn't lose my life. he did. it's permanent. i'm still here. like how do you think that makes me feel?"

Geneva also called it "disgusting" that anyone would attempt to speak for her.

As we reported, XXX was awaiting trial for the alleged abuse of Geneva, and also for multiple counts of witness tampering in the case. Prosecutors think he coerced Geneva into not testifying against him.

She added, "everyone expecting me to be relieved or happy?! no, i'm broken."