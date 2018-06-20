TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Broke Ass Boris Becker Busted With Fake Diplomatic Passport ... Officials Say

6/20/2018 1:43 PM PDT

Boris Becker Busted with Fake Diplomatic Passport, Officials Say

Breaking News

Boris Becker -- the broke ass former tennis star -- claims to have a diplomatic passport from the Central African Republic that gives him immunity in his bankruptcy case in the UK.

There's just one problem -- IT'S FAKE ... at least, according to the C.A.R. 

Becker has been flaunting the document ... insisting it's essentially a magic document that protects him from having to pay back the "historic debt" he racked up in Britain. 

As we previously reported, a UK court declared Becker bankrupt in 2017 -- and his reps begged the court for mercy claiming he's simply not a "sophisticated individual."

Which brings us to the fake passport ... 

Officials say it's not just the serial numbers that gave it away -- it DOESN'T CARRY THE SIGNATURE OR STAMP OF THE FOREIGN MINISTER!!!!!

In fact, the serial numbers match up with a batch of passports that were stolen in 2014. 

Bottom line -- Becker's an idiot, he's got a bogus passport and he's still gonna have to pay for that whole bankruptcy thing. 

No cheat codes here. 

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web