6/20/2018 1:13 PM PDT

Muhammad Ali's Widow Selling Fighter's Boxing Ring Farmhouse For $2.9 Mil

The place where boxing's GOAT Muhammad Ali lived -- and actually boxed -- is up for sale ... and it could be all yours for a cool $2.9 mil.

Ali's widow -- Lonnie -- is selling the Berrien Springs, Michigan, farm that Ali bought in 1975 about 10 years before his Parkinson's diagnosis ... and it comes with a legit boxing ring in the gym.

The place is massive -- 81 acres -- and it features two houses, a bunch of garages, a steam room, a massage room and a full-length basketball court ... plus a deck overlooking the pond.

The coolest part? Its actual listing price is $2,895,037 ... 'cause Lonnie wanted to make sure Ali's career 37 KOs were somewhere in the price tag.

Pretty cool, right?

