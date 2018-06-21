TMZ

Aaron Donald Hits 495-Pound Bench Press ... No Help Needed

6/21/2018 7:06 AM PDT

Rams Star Aaron Donald Hits 495-Pound Bench Press, No Help Needed

Breaking News

At least the Rams know Aaron Donald's staying in shape during his contract holdout ...

The L.A. star hit the weight room Wednesday decked out in camo with XXXTentacion's "Look At Me!" blasting ... and bench pressed 495 pounds -- with zero help from his spotter!!

It's so impressive ... for fun, here's a list of things that weigh right around what Donald just pushed off his chest:

-- An American Alligator (1,000 lbs)

-- A Grizzly Bear (800 lbs)

-- A Ducati Scrambler motorcycle (410 lbs)

-- A Sumatran Tiger (300 lbs) 

Yeah, Rams ... probably time to pay that man his money.

