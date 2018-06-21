Kendall Jenner Buff Hottie Wants to Kill My Family

Kendall Jenner Meets Buff Hottie Who Wants to Kill Her Family

Breaking News

Imagine going to the grocery store and running into a dude wearing a shirt that says he wants to KILL YOUR FAMILY!

That's what happened to Kendall Jenner on Wednesday ... but there's one twist -- the guy with the grudge happens to have a body that SLAAAAYS.

Kendall says she was going out to get some milk when she ran into a super jacked dude sporting a "Kill The Kardashians" shirt at the market.

So, Kendall did what anyone in her situation would do ... she posted the video on IG.

No word on who the dude is ... but good lord. #ArmsArmsArms

By the way, it's not the first time we've seen this shirt out in the wild -- remember Slayer guitarist Gary Holt wore it on stage during a concert back in 2017 ... after Kendall was spotted out in a Slayer shirt.