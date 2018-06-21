Khole & Tristan The Couple That Slays (Calories) Together ... Stays Together

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Get Sweaty Together

If there was any doubt Khloe & Tristan have put the whole "cheating and embarrassing her in front the world" thing behind them, we have video of the couple doing something they'd never do if they were fighting.

Working out together.

Khloe just had baby True a couple months ago, and Tristan is trying to keep his world-class NBA physique in peak second-place form, so they hit a session together and posted the whole thing.

The couple's been seen all over town recently, hitting up hot spots and showing off a united front for the paparazzi, letting everyone know it's all good, so the joint sweat session shouldn't be a surprise.

As for the workout ... KK opted for cardio with light resistance, while TT went for strength.

Let's hope he's stronger than he was last year.