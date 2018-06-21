The Monkees' Michael Nesmith Hospitalized, Tour Canceled

Michael Nesmith, guitarist for The Monkees, fell ill while preparing to hit the stage for a concert in Pennsylvania ... TMZ has learned.
We're told 75-year-old Nesmith collapsed to the ground during the band's soundcheck Thursday afternoon at the Keswick Theatre in Glenside, PA. Michael was not unconscious, but he was rushed to a hospital.
His rep says Michael's already been discharged, but it's unclear what the medical emergency was that prompted his hospitalization.
The Monkees -- famous for their hits, "Daydream Believer," "I'm a Believer" and "Last Train to Clarksville" -- were in the middle of a national tour, and were set to perform at 8 PM ET. The venue has announced the show's been postponed "due to illness."
However, reps for the band tell us the rest of the tour -- 3 more dates in NY and NJ -- has been canceled.
Story developing ...