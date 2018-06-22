'Cooking on High' Star Weed Food ... More Than Just Brownies!!!

'Cooking on High' Star Ngaio Bealum Says Weed Food is More Than Just Brownies

"Cooking on High" star Ngaio Bealum has a message for all stoners and non-stoners out there -- limiting your weed palate to just brownies is the stuff of amateurs.

The resident culinary weed expert for the new Netflix show was on "TMZ Live" dropping serious knowledge on how cannabis food has come a long way in just a short period of time. The show -- which premiered Friday -- is a new cooking show that pits 10 cannabis chefs who will compete and strut their stuff for a panel of judges.

Check it out ... Ngaio breaks down how fancy weed food can get. Think lobster and steak. He also gives some thoughtful advice on how to stay focused when chowing down 3 or 4-course weed meals.

So, put the chips down, pull up a chair and get cultured on cuisine ... weed style!!