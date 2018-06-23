'Fixer Upper' Stars Chip and Joanna Gaines Share Pic of New Baby Boy, Crew

'Fixer Upper' Stars Chip & Joanna Welcome Baby Boy ... Crew Joins the Crew!!!

Chip and Joanna Gaines are now parents of FIVE children, and just revealed the name of their newborn baby boy ... along with an adorable pic next to Momma.

Chip announced the happy news on Twitter early Saturday morning, saying ... "And then there were 5.. The Gaines crew is now 1 stronger! 10 beautiful toes and 10 beautiful fingers all accounted for, and big momma is doing great!"

Although Dad dropped a hint in his tweet, fans didn't know for sure their son's name was Crew until Joanna shared a photo on IG Saturday night ... while also revealing their son came 2 and half weeks early.

As we reported ... the 'Fixer Upper' couple announced they were expecting their fifth child right after the New Year and just a few months after announcing they were calling it quits on their HGTV show.

Needless to say, they still have their hands full. Congrats!!