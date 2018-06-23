Rich the Kid Still Drippin ... No Worries About Robbery

Rich the Kid Loads Up on New Jewelry Week After Home Invasion Robbery

Rich the Kid's not letting his recent beatdown by several armed robbers stop him from loading up on more ice ... because ya gotta keep flexin.

The rapper had jewelers Gavriel and Izzy from NYC Luxury make a house call to his L.A. pad this week, and they brought along over $2 mil worth of high-end watches, bracelets and chains.

We're told Rich -- who's still wearing a wrap on his hand from an injury suffered in last week's home invasion robbery -- dropped around $78,000 on a brand new two-tone Cuban link necklace.

Bold move.

We broke the story ... the rapper was hospitalized after masked men with guns entered the home of his GF, Tori Brixx, demanding cash and jewelry and attacked them.

LAPD hasn't made any arrests in their investigation so far.