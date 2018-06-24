Justin Bieber's Bodyguard Takes Epic 2-Minute Leak on Police Body Cam

Justin Bieber's head of security unleashed a stream in EPIC proportions after he was arrested for DUI ... and TMZ's obtained the police body cam footage that'll BLOW. YOUR. MIND.
The footage starts with Bieber's bodyguard, Michael Arana, in the back of a squad car after he was busted back in November 2017. You can see and hear him tell the officer he needs to use the restroom. The cop replies, "How bad is it?" Michael says, "Real bad" ... and he was NOT kidding.
Check it out ... what happens next was life imitating art. Hence, this 'Revenge of the Nerds 2' clip, which is EXACTLY what crossed the cop's mind after Michael finally finished. INSANE.
We broke the story ... Michael was arrested in Miami after the car he was driving in smashed into a police car, badly injuring the cops, one of whom was so badly injured he was airlifted to a hospital.
Michael lucked out BIG TIME because he avoided felony charges.