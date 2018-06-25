Tennis Star Nick Kyrgios Stiff Fine ... For Penis Bottle Joke

Tennis Star Nick Kyrgios Gets Stiff Fine For Masturbating Water Bottle

Breaking News

Tennis star Nick Kyrgios was slapped with a hard fine of $17,500 for pretending his water bottle was a penis ... and masturbating it on the court.

It all went down Saturday during his Queen’s Club Championship semi-final match when cameras caught the tennis bad boy simulating a 5-knuckle shuffle on his water bottle ... complete with a finish.

The tournament's supervisor, Lars Graff, hit the 23-year-old with the fine ... but would only cite "inappropriate behavior" for the penalty.

Guess miming masturbation with a water bottle isn't quite in the written no-nos of tennis' rulebook just yet.

FYI ... Kyrgios was the same dude the ATP had to fine $10,000 a few years ago for hurling some epic trash talk at Stan Wawrinka.