Tennis Star Nick Kyrgios Gets Stiff Fine For Masturbating Water Bottle

Tennis star Nick Kyrgios was slapped with a hard fine of $17,500 for pretending his water bottle was a penis ... and masturbating it on the court.
It all went down Saturday during his Queen’s Club Championship semi-final match when cameras caught the tennis bad boy simulating a 5-knuckle shuffle on his water bottle ... complete with a finish.
Seriously Kyrgios ?! 💦 pic.twitter.com/V8fJD14pJC— poetcurious (@poetcurious) June 23, 2018
The tournament's supervisor, Lars Graff, hit the 23-year-old with the fine ... but would only cite "inappropriate behavior" for the penalty.
Guess miming masturbation with a water bottle isn't quite in the written no-nos of tennis' rulebook just yet.
FYI ... Kyrgios was the same dude the ATP had to fine $10,000 a few years ago for hurling some epic trash talk at Stan Wawrinka.