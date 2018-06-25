TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Tennis Star Nick Kyrgios Stiff Fine ... For Penis Bottle Joke

6/25/2018 7:26 AM PDT

Tennis Star Nick Kyrgios Gets Stiff Fine For Masturbating Water Bottle

Breaking News

Tennis star Nick Kyrgios was slapped with a hard fine of $17,500 for pretending his water bottle was a penis ... and masturbating it on the court. 

It all went down Saturday during his Queen’s Club Championship semi-final match when cameras caught the tennis bad boy simulating a 5-knuckle shuffle on his water bottle ... complete with a finish. 

The tournament's supervisor, Lars Graff, hit the 23-year-old with the fine ... but would only cite "inappropriate behavior" for the penalty.

Guess miming masturbation with a water bottle isn't quite in the written no-nos of tennis' rulebook just yet.

FYI ... Kyrgios was the same dude the ATP had to fine $10,000 a few years ago for hurling some epic trash talk at Stan Wawrinka.

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web