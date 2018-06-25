'This is Us' Star Eris Baker Banked At Least $300k!!!

EXCLUSIVE

"This is Us" star Eris Baker has earned north of a quarter of a million bucks ... and she's not even a teenager.

Eris -- who plays Sterling K. Brown's daughter on the hit show -- raked in $112,500 for playing Tess Pearson in season 1 ... this according to her contract and obtained by TMZ. She was in 9 episodes and pulled in $12,500 for each.

The 12-year-old got bumps in seasons 2 and 3, plus she got paid for a minimum of 7 episodes on both seasons ... grossing her $298,140 before she can even get a learner's permit.

Eris is quickly learning Hollywood pays well for great kid actors. Just ask "Black-ish" star Marsai Martin and, of course, the "Stranger Things" kid, who got a MASSIVE raise after the Netflix show became an instant hit.

Lemonade stands ... that's amateur hour!