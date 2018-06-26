Daniel Tosh Secretly Married Hollywood Writer Carly Hallam 2 Years Ago

Daniel Tosh I Got Secretly Hitched Too!!!

Move over, Cardi B and Offset ... keeping your marriage under wraps for 9 months is amateur hour compared to what Daniel Tosh pulled off more than 2 years ago!

Sources close to the situation tell TMZ ... the "Tosh.0" star and Carly Hallam tied the knot on April 15, 2016 at an incredibly private ceremony in Malibu.

31-year-old Carly is a writer on Tosh's show. It's unclear if that's where the couple first met, but it would make sense since Carly started working there back in 2010. She also writes for "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."

We've reached out to Daniel's reps, and so far no word back -- but helluva job keeping the marriage on the DL! Don't bother looking for them on IG, btw. Unlike most Hollywood, they're not the sappy romantic post types.

As we first reported ... Cardi B and Offset were secretly married back in September 2017.