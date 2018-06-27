Cardi B Tore Up the Dance Floor at Her Baby Shower

Cardi B Most Lit Baby Shower Ever ... Watch Me Tear Up The Dance Floor!

Cardi B's baby shower wasn't exactly a lady luncheon or backyard affair, it was more of a baby bumpin' club night with the soon-to-be mama still shaking what she's got.

Cardi's party was anything but standard. It was dubbed "Bardi Shower: A Bronx Fairytale" and the party didn't start till late Tuesday night. Her husband, Offset, was the impromptu videographer ... roaming around recording Cardi, their guests and the elaborate decorations.

In addition to the dance floor, there was a library with baby books and a Bardi Baby Bodega stocked with drinks, baby gear and dessert.

Cardi, who looked incredible in a long white dress, is due in July. We broke the story ... she and Offset secretly wed in their bedroom last September.