Johnny Manziel Might Be a Dad Soon, Wife is Taking a Pregnancy Test

They've talked about having kids ... and now it seems Johnny Manziel and his wife are getting to work!

Bre Tiesi touched down in Toronto on Tuesday to visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback ... with a very visible First Response pregnancy test tucked in on the side of one of her bags.

Obviously, we have no idea what the test results were -- but, we know babies have been on Bre's brain for a while ... she told us last year she couldn't wait to have kids with Johnny.

As for Manziel, he's not starting for his Canadian Football League team yet -- but, he's already getting praised by his coach who thinks Johnny has a real shot of getting back to the NFL.

"He should be playing in the National Football League," June Jones told ESPN ... "and I believe he will when he gets through with us."

In the meantime ... good luck with the baby making!