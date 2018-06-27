LeBron James Jr. to Sierra Canyon 'Likely But Not a Done Deal'

LeBron James Jr. 'Likely' Going to Sierra Canyon ... 'But Not a Done Deal'

Exclusive Details

Another good sign for Lakers fans -- LeBron James' 13-year-old superstar son is very "likely" to enroll at Sierra Canyon School in L.A. ... but our sources say "it's not a done deal."

Sierra Canyon's basketball team is loaded with the DNA of NBA legends -- with the spawn of Scottie Pippen and Kenyon Martin playing side by side with Derek Fisher's nephew.

Earlier this month, ex-NBA star Gary Payton told BSO that Bronny is definitely heading to Sierra Canyon -- but our sources say nothing is official ... at least not yet.

As one source with knowledge of the situation put it ... all signs point to Bronny ending up at SC, and the school is holding a place for him when he makes his final decision.

Bronny is considered the best 13-year-old baller in the country -- he's currently going to school in Ohio.

As for Sierra Canyon ... it's a private school in the San Fernando Valley where the likes of Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Ireland Baldwin and Willow Smith once roamed the halls.

And, Marvin Bagley -- the #2 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft -- also played his high school ball at Sierra Canyon before doing the 1-and-done thing at Duke.