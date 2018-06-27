Ron Howard 'Solo' Made Disney Halt Spin-offs? ... Don't Believe Everything You Read

Ron Howard Not Buying Reports that 'Star Wars' Story Spin-offs on Hold

EXCLUSIVE

Ron Howard is taking issue with reports Disney is putting future 'Star Wars' spin-offs on ice after his flick fell short, money-wise.

We got the director of "Solo: A Star Wars Story" Tuesday in Bev Hills just days after it was reported Disney was suspending all pre-planned 'Star Wars' story movies because 'Solo' failed to deliver the studio's desired box office numbers. That includes the Obi-Wan movie. Ron seems to say there are inaccuracies in the reporting, but he's not specific.

You'd think Ron would take the news to heart, considering his flick is being blamed for the rumored decision, but that ain't the case. As far as he knows, 'Solo' got good reviews and a generally decent turnout in ticket sales. Maybe not what Disney wanted ... but he's satisfied.

When you've got a track record like RH ... you can afford to hit a double now and then.