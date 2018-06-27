Saquon Barkley I Just Bought My Parents a House!!

Christmas came WAY early for Saquon Barkley's parents -- the NY Giants rookie just dropped more than $400,000 on a brand new crib in Pennsylvania for Mom and Dad!!!

"Something I promised my parents, ever since I was a young kid," the former Penn State running back posted on social media.

The house is pretty nice ... it's got 3,355 square feet, 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

It's right in the area where Barkley grew up -- and about 90 miles from his new office, MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The pad was last listed at $424,500 -- unclear what the final price was.

But, with Saquon set to sign a 4-year, $31 million contract ... he can definitely afford it.