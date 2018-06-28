Melania Trump Back to the Border ... No Jacket Required!!!

Melania Trump Visits Second Child Detention Site Without Controversy

Melania Trump just made it as clear as black and white ... she's NOT about to get caught in another wardrobe firestorm en route to her second trip to the border.

The First Lady touched down in Tucson Thursday dressed to the nines -- and this time -- without controversy. As we reported ... Melania was shredded for a jacket she wore last week that read, "I REALLY DON'T CARE, DO U?" on her way to visit immigration detainment facilities.

Melania took the jacket off before she arrived to her destination, but had it back on when she got back to D.C.

As for an explanation for her choice in wardrobe and the jacket ... FLOTUS' spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, had said "there was no hidden message."

If at first, you don't succeed ...