Zion Williamson Makes It Like Mike ... Dunks From Free Throw Line!

6/28/2018 12:54 PM PDT

Breaking News

Zion Williamson did his best Michael Jordan impression Thursday ... throwing down a hammer dunk -- after taking off from the free throw line!!

It all went down at Zion's high school gym in Spartanburg, SC -- where he's put on a few dunk shows this summer.

The Duke commit took a running start from one side of the court ... planted his toes on the free throw stripe -- and stretched out like M.J. in Space Jam for the throwdown.

FYI ... it's 15 feet from where Z took off to where he landed ... and for good measure -- he put down a left-handed windmill to show it was no fluke.

No word on Coach K's thoughts yet ... but we're callin' it here -- that's impressive!!

