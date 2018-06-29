50 Cent Sues HipHopDX Over His Photo in 'Get the Strap' Post

50 Cent to HipHopDX I'm Suing Your Ass for Using My Pic ... As Promised!!!

50 Cent is a man of his word ... especially when the word is "lawsuit," 'cause he's going after a hip-hop blog for using his photo in a post he calls "fake news."

He's filed suit against HipHopDX for its post about Fiddy allegedly selling his catchphrase, "Get the strap," to Bellator MMA. We'll get back to the catchphrase, but the rapper's real issue is with the photo the blog used.

According to the suit, obtained by TMZ, the pic -- showing 50 Cent with Bellator execs -- was taken on June 25 by a guy named Christopher Conrad. 50 says Conrad gave him rights to the photo on June 28. His point ... at no point did HipHopDX have rights to publish the pic.

The site posted an article on June 27, calling out 50 Cent for claiming he sold "Get the strap" to the MMA league for $1 million. That same day, 50 said, "This s**t is fake news Justin Ivey (the writer), you better go fact check. Matter of fact I'm gonna sue you and this website for using my picture."

Can't say he doesn't follow through. Dare we say it ... get the strap!