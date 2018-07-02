LeBron James Celebrates Lakers Deal In Italy ... Breaks Out the Yacht!

LeBron James just touched down in Italy after sealing the deal on his new $154 MILLION contract ... and even his workout equipment is Laker colors.

Bron and his family were spotted Monday morning boarding a yacht in Positano -- a super fancy city on the Amalfi Coast where Magic Johnson usually spends part of his expensive summer family vacation.

In fact, Magic's wife, Cookie Johnson, just told us the family plans to rent out the same $700,000 per week yacht they vacationed on last summer with Sam Jackson ... and will sail to the same spots.

So ... does this mean Magic and LeBron will vacation together??? We'll see ...

LeBron's been doing a lot of traveling lately -- he was in Anguilla last week with the family (remember, he jumped off that cliff?) ... and then jetted back to Los Angeles to get the deal done with the Lakers.

And now that his contract is squared away ... it's back to vacation mode.

Must be nice ...