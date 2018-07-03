Tim Tebow Takes Ball To Head, Gives Up Triple In Minor League Game

Tim Tebow's bat has been hot lately ... but, his defense -- not so much, 'cause the ex-NFLer and current Mets farmhand took a ball straight to the dome in a minor league game Monday night!!
It all went down in Portland, Maine in a tilt between Tebow's Binghamton Rumble Ponies and the opposing Portland Sea Dogs ... when Josh Ockimey belted a ball deep to Tebow in left field.
The ball hit high off the wall and came crashing down ... right at Tim's head.
It clanked off his head -- rolled all the way to the fence in foul territory ... and ended up as an RBI triple.
Tebow's squad took the L, 5-3 ... but, it wasn't all Tim's fault -- he went 3-for-4 with two RBIs at the plate!!
By the way ... Tebow IS an All-Star this year, getting named to the Eastern League roster last week.
And, hey ... even MLB legends make blunders with their heads in the outfield every once in a while ...