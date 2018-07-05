Janoris Jenkins Breaks Silence On Murder at His Home ... 'Hurts My Heart'

NY Giants star Janoris Jenkins says the man who was killed at his New Jersey home was a "good friend" -- and it "hurts my heart to know that he's passed."

TMZ Sports broke the story ... officials found a dead body in Jenkins' basement on June 26. The body was identified as music producer Roosevelt Rene, aka Trypps Beats.

Janoris' brother William Jenkins has been charged with aggravated manslaughter in connection to the death.

Now, Janoris is speaking out, saying, "With regret and sadness I wish to inform the fans, and the public a good friend of mine Roosevelt Rene a.k.a. Trypps Beats was found dead at my place of residence."

"Trypps was a good friend and we were collaborating on music production together. It truly hurts my heart to know he has passed away."

"At the time of the incident I was in Florida preparing to finish off my promotional tour. As this is an ongoing incident, I cannot answer any questions related to the investigation."

"I am praying for Roosevelt and his family."