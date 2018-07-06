LeBron James 'King of L.A.' ... Insane Lifelike Mural

LeBron James Already Has a Mural in Los Angeles

Exclusive Details

Well, THAT didn't take long ...

LeBron James hasn't played a minute for the Purple & Gold yet ... but that hasn't kept him from getting the Kobe Bryant treatment ... getting a MASSIVE mural in the streets of L.A.!!

Just days after announcing his decision to bail on Cleveland again, King James has been painted on Baby Blues BBQ in Venice ... donning his new threads and trademark stare.

We're told the artist behind the mural is Jonas Never -- who just completed a piece for the late Anthony Bourdain -- with the help of fellow artist Menso ... and it took about 12 hours to complete.

Meanwhile, in Cleveland ...