Tom Brady Lights Up Mom In Savage Dodgeball Game

TOM BRADY HAS NO CHILL!!!!
The future Hall of Fame quarterback threw a laser AT HIS OWN MOM during a crazy dodgeball game ... and had zero regrets!!!
TB12 was holding a family dodgeball game at the home where they're staying in Montana -- with everyone from Gisele to their kids and other family members (?) ... including Tom's parents.
The balls flew fast and furiously -- people were laughing, but you can tell there's some serious aggression!!
But, the craziest moment was when Tom's mom daintily underhanded a ball at her son to get him out ... and he responded with a 90 mph fastball!!!
Sorry, Mom ... shoulda remembered the 5 Ds of dodgeball -- dodge, duck, dip, dive and dodge.
Ice up.