Ex-Warriors 1st Round Pick Clifford Rozier Dead At 45

Clifford Rozier -- college basketball star and Golden State Warriors' first-round pick in 1994 -- has died from a heart attack at the age of 45 ... Rozier's brother tells TMZ Sports.

We spoke to Kobie Rozier -- who told us the former Louisville standout went into cardiac arrest two days ago ... and was put on life support. Kobie says Cliff passed away Friday morning in Florida.

Rozier -- a 6-foot-11 center -- was a consensus first-team All-American in '94 (Jason Kidd and Grant Hill also made 1st team) after he averaged 18.1 points and 11.1 rebounds per game with the Cards.

Clifford went on to spend four seasons in the NBA after the Warriors selected him with the No. 16 overall pick in the draft.

R.I.P.