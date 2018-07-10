Drake Cheering On Serena Williams At Wimbledon, Exes Can Be Friends!!

Drake Cheering On Serena At Wimbledon ... Exes Can Be Friends!!

Drake is teaching the world a valuable lesson from a courtside seat at Serena Williams' Wimbledon match Tuesday ... exes don't have to hate each other!!

The "In My Feelings" rapper was all about cheering on his former flame during her tilt with Camila Giorgi in the Wimbledon quarterfinal.

He showed concern when she was down ... smiles when she was up ... and drink sippin' when she dominated.

Remember ... the two had a huge thing back in 2015 -- there were even engagement rumors!! -- but it fizzled.

Now ... Serena's happily married to Alexis Ohanian -- and Drake seems cool with that ... at least, as long as the sweet seats to see greatness are still in play.