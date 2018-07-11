LeBron James Sells Comedy Flick to Paramount ... In Talks for Starring Role

LeBron Sells Comedy Flick to Paramount, In Talks for Starring Role

Breaking News

LeBron James is already making moves in Hollywood -- the newest Lakers star just sold a movie project to Paramount Players ... and he's making a play for the starring role.

The project is a comedy movie, according to Variety ... which says Bron has been developing the flick with his production company, SpringHill Entertainment, and writer Steve Mallory.

Mallory wrote the Melissa McCarthy movie "The Boss" and he's working on her next project, "Superintelligence."

LeBron is producing the flick with his business partner, Maverick Carter.

It's not Bron's first big Hollywood deal -- he's already got a "House Party" reboot in the works and is working on the new "Space Jam" movie.

As for the acting side of it -- seems the final casting is not set in stone ... but if LeBron REALLY wants the role, who's gonna tell him no?