TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

LeBron James Sells Comedy Flick to Paramount ... In Talks for Starring Role

7/11/2018 2:53 PM PDT

LeBron Sells Comedy Flick to Paramount, In Talks for Starring Role

Breaking News

LeBron James is already making moves in Hollywood -- the newest Lakers star just sold a movie project to Paramount Players ... and he's making a play for the starring role.  

The project is a comedy movie, according to Variety ... which says Bron has been developing the flick with his production company, SpringHill Entertainment, and writer Steve Mallory

Mallory wrote the Melissa McCarthy movie "The Boss" and he's working on her next project, "Superintelligence."

LeBron is producing the flick with his business partner, Maverick Carter. 

It's not Bron's first big Hollywood deal -- he's already got a "House Party" reboot in the works and is working on the new "Space Jam" movie

As for the acting side of it -- seems the final casting is not set in stone ... but if LeBron REALLY wants the role, who's gonna tell him no?

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web