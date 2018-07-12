Floyd Mayweather Offers Olive Branch To Atlanta With Trae Young Talk

Here's Floyd Mayweather trying to make peace with the city of Atlanta -- a place where, the last time he was spotted, he was SHOT AT!!
Floyd sat courtside to watch the Hawks' Summer League game in Vegas on Wednesday ... and, when their newest superstar, Trae Young, balled out -- the boxing legend invited him for a postgame chat.
Unclear what the convo was actually about ... but, Floyd didn't seem to have any problem taking pics with ATL's newest hero ...
Apparently @FloydMayweather liked @TheTraeYoung's game so much he invited him out to come hang after the game.— Bryan Salmond (@BSalSportsGuyRJ) July 12, 2018
Real recognizing real. ✊🏿💯@ATLHawks @NBA @NBASummerLeague @NBAStream @ESPNNBA @NBAHistory @NBAonTNT @NBAcom pic.twitter.com/lcl56TgKbZ
Trae's only 19 ... but, if he turns into Atlanta's next big thing -- perhaps their newfound relationship saves Floyd's bodyguards a bullet to the legs the next time he's in A-Town??