LeSean McCoy Ex-GF's Frantic 911 Call 'My Face is Demolished'

LeSean McCoy's ex-gf was frantic in her call to cops after a home invasion left her bloody and disoriented ... telling dispatch, she believed McCoy may have had something to do with the attack.

We've obtained audio from the 911 call made by Delicia Cordon after a man allegedly broke into her Georgia home, beat her with a gun and stole a bunch of jewelry. Cordon describes the attack ... and mentions her 16-year-old son is missing.

In the call, Delicia says the intruder stole jewelry off her wrist and demanded more ... she also claims McCoy may have had something to do with the attack.

In describing her injuries, Cordon says her face was "demolished."