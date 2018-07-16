Cristiano Ronaldo Takes Medical Exam for $117 Mil Juventus Deal

Cristiano Ronaldo The $117 Mil Medical Exam ... For Juventus Deal

Here's Cristiano Ronaldo looking like Ivan Drago in "Rocky IV" -- hooked up to all sorts of machines as he takes his official medical exam for that massive Juventus deal.

CR7 arrived to the Juventus medical facility near Turin, Italy on Monday ... ready to work.

Sporting a mesh shirt and massive diamond earrings, the soccer superstar hit the treadmill as part of the exam ... which will ensure that Ronaldo is in the world-class shape Juve expects him to be.

Cristiano didn't seem worried -- cracking a smirk as he began to exercise.

It's a big day for Juventus -- which paid a $117 million transfer fee to get Ronaldo from Real Madrid. Plus, the team is reportedly paying him around $35 MIL per year.

