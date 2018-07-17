Amar'e Stoudemire I'll Be On An NBA Roster Next Season

Amar'e Stoudemire, I'll Be On An NBA Roster Next Season

EXCLUSIVE

Amar'e Stoudemire says when the NBA season kicks off in the fall ... he WILL be on an NBA roster -- telling TMZ Sports he's already been in contact with "a few teams."

We broke the story ... the 35-year-old Stoudemire is gunnin' for an NBA comeback -- and he's using Ice Cube's new hoops league, the BIG3, to catch general managers' attention.

"I think now being back with the BIG3, they can see I still got it," Stoudemire says.

There's more ... Amar'e tells us he ain't the only one on his team who's making a serious run toward an NBA roster in 2018!!

Week 5 of the BIG3's season tips off on Friday night in Miami ... and it sounds like a few more NBA scouts might need to take notice.