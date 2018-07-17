Amar'e Stoudemire, I'll Be On An NBA Roster Next Season

EXCLUSIVE
Amar'e Stoudemire says when the NBA season kicks off in the fall ... he WILL be on an NBA roster -- telling TMZ Sports he's already been in contact with "a few teams."
We broke the story ... the 35-year-old Stoudemire is gunnin' for an NBA comeback -- and he's using Ice Cube's new hoops league, the BIG3, to catch general managers' attention.
"I think now being back with the BIG3, they can see I still got it," Stoudemire says.
There's more ... Amar'e tells us he ain't the only one on his team who's making a serious run toward an NBA roster in 2018!!
Week 5 of the BIG3's season tips off on Friday night in Miami ... and it sounds like a few more NBA scouts might need to take notice.