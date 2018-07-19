Dana White Happy 16th Bday, Son ... Here's Migos, G-Eazy and All of Drai's!!!

Dana White's Son Has Insane 16th Bday with Migos, G-Eazy

Exclusive Details

Dana White's son, Aidan, got a 16th birthday party with as much star power as one of Dad's UFC fights ... and way more stage diving.

Aidan had the run of Drai's in Las Vegas -- with a daytime pool party and nighttime concert featuring Migos, G-Eazy and DJ Carnage. Aidan's the one who hurled his body off the stage during the pool party.

The concert kicked off when the sun went down and, as you'd expect for a Vegas high roller, Drai's pulled out all the stops. Dana's pal, Everlast, also performed a couple songs.

And, the icing on the birthday cake?

Dana hooked up Aidan with his own customized Land Rover Defender ... y'know the super limited edition model most Hollywood celebs can't get.

Aidan's baller status? Check.