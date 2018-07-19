LeBron James Hollywood Partying with Kevin Durant ... 'Welcome to L.A.'

LeBron James Hollywood Partying with Kevin Durant, 'Welcome to L.A.'

EXCLUSIVE

What rivalry?

LeBron James and Kevin Durant left a Hollywood bar together on Wednesday night (with a guy who appears to be Draymond Green) ... and TMZ Sports has the footage.

The NBA superstars -- along with a ton of other athletes -- were leaving The Highlight Room rooftop lounge ... and when LeBron got to the street, a ton of fans were there to greet him.

Check out the top of the video -- the guy in the white hoodie who's talking with Bron looks a lot like Draymond.

The Lakers star thanked some of the people who welcomed him to L.A. -- and then walked to his waiting car ... followed by Kevin Durant.

We tried to talk with KD -- and a guy asked for the Golden State Warrior star's autograph -- but Durant made it clear he wasn't in the mood to talk with normies.

Unclear, where they went next.

Neither LeBron nor Durant were at the ESPYs -- which was in L.A. -- but it's not like they were out of town. Weird.