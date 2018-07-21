Ninja I'm 'Being Smart' with Gaming Fortune ... 'Nothing Lasts Forever'

Ninja Says He's 'Being Smart' with Gaming Fortune, 'Nothing Lasts Forever'

EXCLUSIVE

Pro gaming legend Ninja says he's not going out like Antoine Walker -- telling TMZ Sports he's saving every penny of the FORTUNE he's making playing video games so he doesn't end up broke.

Ninja is considered the best Fortnite player on the planet -- and rumor has it he's making around $500k PER MONTH murdering people at Tilted Towers and Paradise Palms.

So, when we saw him out in L.A. this week, we asked what he's doing with all that cash -- and it's clear he's learned from Nic Cage's insane spending mistakes.

"We've been very smart with [our money] and just kind of saving it until we eactly know how we want to move forward," Ninja told us.

"Nothing lasts forever, and we're making sure that we're taken care of."

#SmartSmartSmartSmartSmart