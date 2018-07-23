Josh Gordon To Miss Start Of Browns Camp Working On 'Overall Health'

Josh Gordon will miss the start of Browns camp as he continues to receive treatment for issues that kept him out of the NFL entirely in 2015 and 2016 ... the wideout said in a statement Monday.

"Rest assured this too is a part of my overall health and treatment plan," Gordon says.

J.G. has been hit with several suspensions since he entered the league in 2012 ... almost all stemming from substance abuse policy violations -- and he's been in and out of rehab to try to make things right.

Gordon says there have been no steps backward ... but rather this is all part of the process toward getting better.

"With the help of the NFL, NFLPA, and the Browns' organization, I have been able to utilize the resources available to me that will ensure my well-being on and off the field," Gordon said.

"By continuing to follow the plan set up by our medical director and his team and taking this time before this season starts, we believe it will help me maintain the progress I've made for not only today but for many years to come."

Browns GM John Dorsey added, "We will continue to support Josh as he receives the care needed to maintain his progress."

"We are going to respect his privacy while he is away from the team. Josh will be placed on the non-football illness reserve list until he is ready to return."

Gordon caught 18 passes for 335 yards and a touchdown in his return to the Browns last season.