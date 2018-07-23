Kiara Mia's Porn Popularity Skyrockets After Jimmy Garoppolo Date

The debate is over ... 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo's very public date with porn star Kiara Mia is a tremendous move, financially speaking -- for her, anyway.
According to 2 leading porn sites -- Pornhub and xHamster -- Kiara's searches ass-tronomically spiked after TMZ Sports broke the news about her date with Garoppolo in Bev Hills.
PH tells us the already sought-after Latina adult star racked up 200,000 searches in just 24 hours -- a massive 2,309% increase over her daily average.
It's a similar story for Kiara on xHamster, which says searches for the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" porn spoof star more than doubled the day after her rendezvous with Jimmy.
The VP of the site tells us they're looking to cash in too with a new project for her called, "xHamster's in the Endzone with Kiara Mia." She hasn't accepted the offer yet.
NFL fans have been debating whether Jimmy will lose endorsement dough, but there's no question the QB's giving Kiara a major boost.