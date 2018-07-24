FaZe Censor Breaks Up with Yanet Garcia to Focus on Call Of Duty

FaZe Censor Breaks Up with Yanet Garcia ... Focusing on Call Of Duty

Pro gaming star FaZe Censor just chose Duty over booty -- breaking up with his smokin' hot celebrity weathergirl GF, Yanet Garcia ... so he can focus on playing video games.

Censor and Yanet started dating 3 years ago and have become one of the most famous couples in the gaming world ... because they're both insanely good looking.

But, the love train is OVER -- with Censor saying he broke up with the 27-year-old Mexican meteorologist because he wants to direct all of his energy on winning a Call of Duty championship.

In a 10 minute speed rant, Censor praised Garcia as an "awesome girl" -- who's smart and talented -- but says they're just not on the same page anymore.

"I gotta do what's right for me," Censor said ... explaining that Garcia recently took a job in Mexico City where she can focus on growing her career as a model and an actress.

Censor made it clear his eye is on the prize -- "I'll do whatever it takes to be a champion."

Dude ... after this move, you BETTER win.