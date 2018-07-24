FaZe Censor Breaks Up with Yanet Garcia to Focus on Call Of Duty

Pro gaming star FaZe Censor just chose Duty over booty -- breaking up with his smokin' hot celebrity weathergirl GF, Yanet Garcia ... so he can focus on playing video games.
Censor and Yanet started dating 3 years ago and have become one of the most famous couples in the gaming world ... because they're both insanely good looking.
But, the love train is OVER -- with Censor saying he broke up with the 27-year-old Mexican meteorologist because he wants to direct all of his energy on winning a Call of Duty championship.
In a 10 minute speed rant, Censor praised Garcia as an "awesome girl" -- who's smart and talented -- but says they're just not on the same page anymore.
"I gotta do what's right for me," Censor said ... explaining that Garcia recently took a job in Mexico City where she can focus on growing her career as a model and an actress.
Censor made it clear his eye is on the prize -- "I'll do whatever it takes to be a champion."
Dude ... after this move, you BETTER win.