FaZe Censor Breaks Up with Yanet Garcia to Focus on Call Of Duty

FaZe Censor Breaks Up with Yanet Garcia ... Focusing on Call Of Duty

7/24/2018 8:56 AM PDT

Pro gaming star FaZe Censor just chose Duty over booty -- breaking up with his smokin' hot celebrity weathergirl GF, Yanet Garcia ... so he can focus on playing video games. 

Censor and Yanet started dating 3 years ago and have become one of the most famous couples in the gaming world ... because they're both insanely good looking. 

But, the love train is OVER -- with Censor saying he broke up with the 27-year-old Mexican meteorologist because he wants to direct all of his energy on winning a Call of Duty championship. 

In a 10 minute speed rant, Censor praised Garcia as an "awesome girl" -- who's smart and talented -- but says they're just not on the same page anymore. 

"I gotta do what's right for me," Censor said ... explaining that Garcia recently took a job in Mexico City where she can focus on growing her career as a model and an actress. 

Censor made it clear his eye is on the prize -- "I'll do whatever it takes to be a champion."

Dude ... after this move, you BETTER win.  

