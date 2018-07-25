Jimmy Garoppolo Breaks Silence on Kiara Mia, 'Good Learning Experience'

San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo sounds like he regrets his very public date with porn star Kiara Mia ... implying that he's going to be much more careful when he's out in public.
It was just last week that Jimmy G and Kiara hit up Avra restaurant in Beverly Hills arm in arm -- and toasted wine together for everyone in the place to see.
Jimmy finally faced the media at a 49ers event moments ago and was asked about the date. He did not wear it like a badge of honor.
"Life is different now," Jimmy said ... "My life, off the field -- I've never really been big on being very public with things even on social media. I'm not on there a ton. But my life's looked at differently."
"I'm under a microscope. It's like [49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan] said, it is a good learning experience. Just have to take it in stride. It is what it is."
Remember, Kiara told us the date went VERY well and she sounded optimistic about seeing Jimmy again.
Don't hold your breath ...