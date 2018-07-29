Psychic Thomas John Predicts Red Sox-Dodgers World Series

EXCLUSIVE

Get your betting slips ready ... 'cause Thomas John has had a premonition -- and it's about to make the Red Sox, Dodgers and degenerates VERY happy.

We got the celebrity medium at Craig's and asked him for anything that could possibly make us money.

That's when he revealed those from the afterlife (or the clouds or the tea leaves or wherever) are telling him to BET ON L.A. AND BOSTON TO MAKE THE WORLD SERIES!!

"I feel Red Sox and Dodgers in there," Thomas says.

There's more ... John also tells us the spirits are sending him a lot of "good energy" when it comes to Johnny Manziel.

Not sure how to make money off that vision ... but, hey, Montreal Alouettes fans can at least be happy!