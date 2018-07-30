Dennis Rodman Drops Kim Jong-un Bomb Joke ... at Bruce Willis Roast

Dennis Rodman went nuclear on Bruce Willis at the Comedy Central roast -- and he used his friend, Kim Jong-un, as a punchline.

Everyone knows how seriously Rodman has taken his relationship with the North Korean dictator over the years -- but, when Dennis took the stage, he targeted Bruce with a bomb joke.

"Bruce, you keep making these f*cking bombs. Well, guess what ... so does Kim Jong-un. But at least Kim is smart enough not to release his."

It wasn't the only time Rodman referenced his dealings with North Korea -- he also told Martha Stewart the next time she gets locked up, he can help secure her release.

Dennis also dropped some penis, vagina and stripper jokes ... and praised Ed Norton for banging Salma Hayek.

Good times.