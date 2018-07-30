Kliff Kingsbury Responds to Baker Mayfield ... 'I'm a Huge Fan'

Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury heard all the unkind things Baker Mayfield said about him on his new docuseries -- and now, he's got some quotes of his own for his former QB.

As we previously reported, Mayfield said Kingsbury treated him GREAT at TT during his freshman year ... only to kick him to the curb when he suffered a knee injury during a game against Kansas.

Both Baker and his father went in on Kingsbury during the FOX Sports series 'All The Way Up' -- and said the final straw was when TT refused to offer him a scholarship, despite racking up 5 wins as a walk-on.

We reached out to Kingsbury for comment and he told us:

"I’ve always been a huge fan of Baker and loved working with him. He had an incredible career at Oklahoma, and I wish him nothing but continued success as he begins his NFL career."

High road, to say the least ... but he also isn't disputing any of the claims Mayfield made on the show.