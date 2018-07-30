LeBron James Trump's Using Sports to Divide America

LeBron James Says Trump Is Using Sports to Divide America

LeBron James says Donald Trump is using sports to create a racial divide in America ... and he won't sit back quietly anymore.

"What I've noticed over the last few months that he's kinda used sport to kinda divide us, and that's something that I can't relate to," James told CNN's Don Lemon at the opening of his I Promise school in Akron, Ohio.

It seems James is referencing Trump's stance on the national anthem demonstrations in the NFL -- the President has suggested firing any player who takes a knee during "The Star-Spangled Banner."

But, James says sports shouldn't divide people -- it should bring people of all races and backgrounds together.

"Sports was the first time I was ever around someone white. I got an opportunity to see them and learn about them, and they got the opportunity to learn about me and we became very good friends and I was like, ‘Oh wow, this is all because of sports.'”

Of course, LeBron has been very critical of Trump in the past -- even calling him a clown.

No tweet from Trump yet ... but guessing that's just a matter of time.